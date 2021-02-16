Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Acquired by Markel Corp

Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 782,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned 1.05% of Healthcare Services Group worth $21,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

In other Healthcare Services Group news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,879. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.