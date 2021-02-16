Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) shares dropped 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 2,754,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 4,141,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Heat Biologics from $5.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Heat Biologics by 3,083.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 28,090 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the third quarter worth $53,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 138.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 98,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the third quarter valued at $141,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heat Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.