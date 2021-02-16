Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) shares dropped 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 2,754,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 4,141,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Heat Biologics from $5.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17.
Heat Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBX)
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.