HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $151,104.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $472.71 million and approximately $151,104.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00002762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003422 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00039365 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006767 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00020696 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

