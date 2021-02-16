Hegic (HEGIC) Trading 18.7% Higher This Week

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last week, Hegic has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One Hegic token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $160.24 million and $6.08 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00061405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.68 or 0.00265995 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00084026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00074678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00085800 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.08 or 0.00405312 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00187302 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,703,899 tokens. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

Buying and Selling Hegic

Hegic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

