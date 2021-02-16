HEIDI Price Up 10.6% This Week (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One HEIDI token can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HEIDI has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. HEIDI has a total market capitalization of $5,852.12 and approximately $137.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 99.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002875 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About HEIDI

HDI is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch

HEIDI Token Trading

HEIDI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

