Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,297 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Helios Technologies worth $39,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $224,000. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLIO opened at $60.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.83 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $62.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

