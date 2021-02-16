Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading 6.9% Higher

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) traded up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $4.93. 2,339,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 2,143,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $740.29 million, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 3.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

