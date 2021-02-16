Helpico Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 62.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Helpico has a total market cap of $1,233.30 and approximately $6.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Helpico has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar. One Helpico coin can currently be bought for $0.0522 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00061091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.84 or 0.00264498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00082500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00073073 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00084233 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00187766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.19 or 0.00391441 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

Helpico can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

