Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Position Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 18.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Henry Schein by 5.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 41.4% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $74.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.