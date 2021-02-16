Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Shares Gap Down to $2.97

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.97, but opened at $2.20. Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 1,098,189 shares.

HEPA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18). Research analysts forecast that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Wijngaard acquired 20,000 shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert T. Foster purchased 25,000 shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,910. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

