Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) EVP Robert Levy Sells 11,128 Shares

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $617,158.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 570,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,655,126.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HLF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.64. 654,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.41. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $59.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after acquiring an additional 154,996 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 235,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,590 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 120.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81,247 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 357,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 27,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 95.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 68,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

