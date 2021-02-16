Hermez Network (HEZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $27.49 Million

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $5.85 or 0.00011845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $27.49 million and $1.09 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00061605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.00258842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00079276 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00070461 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00082720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.25 or 0.00403598 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00184727 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

Hermez Network Token Trading

Hermez Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.