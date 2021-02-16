HEROcoin Price Tops $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $28,077.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00063755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.42 or 0.00859301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00048423 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,488.99 or 0.05039284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024362 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00016552 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00031988 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

PLAY is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

HEROcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

