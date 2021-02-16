Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $27,807.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,481.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $713,779.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at $881,046.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

