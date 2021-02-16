Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Trading Up 8.3%

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)’s stock price rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 602,406 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 379,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HT shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $359.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.79.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $713,779.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,046.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $27,807.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,481.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 436,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 106,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

