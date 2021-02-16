Heska (HSKA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Heska to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heska stock opened at $196.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heska has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $206.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.60 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.50.

In other news, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,691,551.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $191,250.00. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSKA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Heska in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

