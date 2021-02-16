HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Stock Price Up 22.6%

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) rose 22.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.12. Approximately 19,693,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 10,714,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.
HEXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 target price on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.28.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HEXO by 17.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HEXO by 96.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 183,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.
About HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.
