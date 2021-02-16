HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Stock Price Up 22.6%

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) rose 22.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.12. Approximately 19,693,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 10,714,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 target price on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. On average, analysts expect that HEXO Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HEXO by 17.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HEXO by 96.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 183,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

