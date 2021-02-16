HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Shares Up 0.6%

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $8.03. 1,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 110,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $416.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 111,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 564,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,336 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 25,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products to Asian restaurants, primarily Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions in the United States.

