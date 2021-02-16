High Note Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 70,100 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,000. Apple comprises 4.0% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $135.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.61 and a 200 day moving average of $121.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

