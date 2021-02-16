HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $11.83. 591,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 353,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Several research analysts recently commented on HPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HighPoint Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

The stock has a market cap of $50.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65.

In other HighPoint Resources news, Director Jim W. Mogg sold 6,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $77,420.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO R Scot Woodall sold 13,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $178,350.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,230 shares of company stock valued at $317,270. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in HighPoint Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,492 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in HighPoint Resources by 401.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125,240 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in HighPoint Resources by 63.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,955,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,486 shares during the period.

About HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

