Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) PT Raised to $120.00

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $113.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HRC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of HRC opened at $107.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 174.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

