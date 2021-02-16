Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) (CVE:HRH) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.20

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) (CVE:HRH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 2790235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market capitalization of C$37.85 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

Get Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) alerts:

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) (CVE:HRH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.20 million during the quarter.

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% working interest in West Hazel field, a petroleum asset located in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.