HiTech Group Australia Limited (HIT.AX) (ASX:HIT) Plans $0.06 Interim Dividend

HiTech Group Australia Limited (HIT.AX) (ASX:HIT) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.46.

In related news, insider Elias Hazouri 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th.

HiTech Group Australia Limited provides recruitment services for permanent and contract staff to the information and communications technology (ICT) industry in public and private sectors in Australia. Its permanent recruitment services comprise the search and selection of candidates for full time employment; and ICT contracting services include the provision of ICT professionals for temporary and other non-permanent staffing needs of clients for specific projects in digital transformation, system development, infrastructure architecture and cloud integration, operation, and supports and project management.

