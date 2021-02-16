Hive (HIVE) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $124.12 million and $79.60 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hive has traded 57.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000148 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00033970 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 402,051,733 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io . The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

