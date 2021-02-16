Hiveterminal Token Price Reaches $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $3,809.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00064287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.09 or 0.00890786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00047929 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.46 or 0.05023001 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00024651 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00016664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00032732 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars.

