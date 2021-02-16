HOLD (HOLD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.50 Million

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and $5,040.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HOLD has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One HOLD token can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00063146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00259743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00080255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00069829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00083300 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.65 or 0.00418935 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00184169 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official website is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

