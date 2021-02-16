Holly Energy Partners (HEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.12.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.87%.
Holly Energy Partners Company Profile
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.
Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.