Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 457,800 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the January 14th total of 608,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE HEP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,055. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 24.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

