HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Stock Price Up 5%

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) shares rose 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.60 and last traded at $33.35. Approximately 1,673,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,418,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

HFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth $31,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

