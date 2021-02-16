Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.00

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $83.43, with a volume of 1837596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.98.
HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.
The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.53. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.
In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after buying an additional 6,263,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after buying an additional 808,123 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,859,000 after buying an additional 553,642 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $39,547,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hologic by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 387,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.
Hologic Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOLX)
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
