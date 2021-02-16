Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.00

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $83.43, with a volume of 1837596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.98.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.53. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after buying an additional 6,263,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after buying an additional 808,123 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,859,000 after buying an additional 553,642 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $39,547,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hologic by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 387,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

