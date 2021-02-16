Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.78

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.78 and last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 16959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. Analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $40,580.00. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 225,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 169,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

