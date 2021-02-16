Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Bought by THB Asset Management

THB Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,004 shares during the period. THB Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,341,000 after purchasing an additional 389,936 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 291,317 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,400,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,232,000 after purchasing an additional 125,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 629,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 54,523 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $23.75.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $40,580.00. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

