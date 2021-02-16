HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.21

Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.21 and last traded at $42.14, with a volume of 5155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

The stock has a market cap of $912.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.05 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Jeffrey D. Green bought 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $536,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,530.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet during the third quarter worth $1,732,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 51.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 71,142 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 66.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 67,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 405.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

