HOMIHELP (HOMI) Price Hits $2.45 on Exchanges

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One HOMIHELP token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.45 or 0.00004986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $29,731.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00061226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.66 or 0.00266293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00086233 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00075196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00089420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.16 or 0.00416096 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00184674 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

