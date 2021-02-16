HOMIHELP (HOMI) Price Up 7% Over Last Week

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, HOMIHELP has traded up 7% against the dollar. One HOMIHELP token can currently be purchased for $2.46 or 0.00004963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $28,705.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00061214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00258539 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00079352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00069668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00081976 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.83 or 0.00402688 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00183841 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

