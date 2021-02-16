Honest Price Reaches $0.0287 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, Honest has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market cap of $2.70 million and $270,900.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00063096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.24 or 0.00259146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00080606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00070331 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00083223 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.04 or 0.00419155 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.00182993 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.