Honest Price Tops $0.0294 on Major Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. During the last week, Honest has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $263,658.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00061269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.46 or 0.00267600 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00087092 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00075391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00089515 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.80 or 0.00428280 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.71 or 0.00188112 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

Honest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

