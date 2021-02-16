Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 230,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 11,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.76. 33,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.21 and its 200 day moving average is $185.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

