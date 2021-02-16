Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) shares rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.42. Approximately 429,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 125,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

HOOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, October 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

The company has a market cap of $271.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 381.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOOK)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

