Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) shares rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.42. Approximately 429,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 125,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.
HOOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, October 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.
The company has a market cap of $271.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOOK)
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
