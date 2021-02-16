HOQU Price Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, HOQU has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a market cap of $366,120.30 and approximately $2.41 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00062506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $418.46 or 0.00838601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00046606 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,483.88 or 0.04977773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00024181 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00016002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000175 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HQX is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

