Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.28

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 3161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

About Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

