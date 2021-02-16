Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 414.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 438,670 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $39,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,553,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $897,447,000 after buying an additional 240,952 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,989 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after purchasing an additional 629,552 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.0% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,359,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,600,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 965,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,597,000 after purchasing an additional 51,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $2,006,857.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,717 shares in the company, valued at $8,426,722.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,261 shares of company stock worth $25,923,701 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $91.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

