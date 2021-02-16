Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HZNP. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In related news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $2,006,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,722.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $16,450,679.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,261 shares of company stock valued at $25,923,701. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HZNP stock opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $91.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

