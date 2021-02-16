Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $91.43

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.43 and last traded at $89.76, with a volume of 3115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average of $75.15. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 4,530 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,518,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 338,261 shares of company stock worth $25,923,701. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,517.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 36,383 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.9% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.3% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

