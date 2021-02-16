Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Trading 18.2% Higher

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s stock price traded up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.24. 5,354,145 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 2,978,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Houston American Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.31% and a negative net margin of 470.67%.

In other Houston American Energy news, Director James A. Schoonover sold 16,715 shares of Houston American Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $43,960.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the third quarter worth $137,000. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

