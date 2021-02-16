Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.86

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.86 and traded as high as $4.14. Houston Wire & Cable shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 1,517 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $68.33 million, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Houston Wire & Cable alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Houston Wire & Cable by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 22,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 300,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 31,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 108,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. The company offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Houston Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.