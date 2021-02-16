Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $631.48

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $631.48 and traded as high as $734.40. Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at $722.40, with a volume of 1,022,755 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HWDN. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 617.80 ($8.07).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 700.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 631.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

