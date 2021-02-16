Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the January 14th total of 6,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:HWM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,497. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.