HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Holdings Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,399,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 165,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.42% of HP worth $132,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in HP by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $604,056.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

