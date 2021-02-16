HP (NYSE:HPQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.67

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 34285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of HP by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

